The Department of Communities and Justice say many of the homeless evacuated to Showgrounds have been rehomed

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:36am, first published September 6 2022 - 10:00pm
Wilks Park and the belongings of many of Wagga's homeless were inundated when the Murrumbidgee River broke its banks. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Many of the homeless people of Wilks Park who were displaced by the recent floods have now found permanent homes.

