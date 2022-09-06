Many of the homeless people of Wilks Park who were displaced by the recent floods have now found permanent homes.
As the Murrumbidgee river flooded during August many rough sleepers were evacuated to the Wagga Showgrounds with the help of the SES, but all of the displaced homeless have now moved on, the Department of Communities and Justice has confirmed.
The episode caps a tumultuous couple of months for the homeless community who faced eviction from the North Wagga campsite prior to the floods, but community outrage at Wagga council's plan gave them a reprieve.
Since then, there's been a renowned focus on the homlessness crisis in the city and when flood levels peaking at 8.74 metres led to the evacuation of many from Wilks Park, finding homes for those people became more urgent than ever.
Ten homeless people were evacuated to the Showgrounds and four of those people have since secured permanent social housing.
Another three people have been set up in alternative accommodation while a more permanent option can be found.
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson told the Daily Advertiser that there are no homeless people left at the Showgrounds.
"The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) is continuing to work closely with Wagga City Council, Specialist Homelessness Service St Vincent de Paul and Community Housing provider Argyle Housing to assist homeless people in Wagga," they said.
"Weekly DCJ outreach continues at Wilks Park and across Wagga Wagga to offer alternate accommodation and support options to those who choose to engage with services."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
