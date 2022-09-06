A Snowy Valleys teenager has been released from jail after winning an appeal over the severity of her sentence for threatening and bribing witnesses to an alleged armed robbery.
Erin Williams, 18, of Tumut, was jailed earlier this year for 18 months on 25 charges related to using the smartphone app Snapchat to send messages that left multiple juvenile witnesses in fear of assault.
Williams sent the messages to a group of users that included 12 children aged between 13 and 15 years old.
Williams also sent a message to a witness offering to pay them $250 if they told police they did not see a knife used during an alleged robbery.
The appeal was heard in Wagga District Court on Thursday last week.
Williams appeared via videolink and gave testimony about her first time in jail, breaking down at times and wiping away tears.
"I've been struggling, being away from my family. The can't visit me as I'm hours away," Williams said from Wellington Correctional Centre, about 370 kilometres north of Tumut.
"I'm very, very sorry. They didn't deserve what I said to them, they were only kids. I was on methamphetamine, I wasn't in the right headspace.
"What I said was nasty ... they were threat messages and harassment, and that wasn't right."
According to a police statement of facts, Williams sent the messages in June this year that resulted in charges of threatening to cause injury or harm to prevent information about an indictable offence being given to police.
Williams was also charged with hindering an investigation of serious indictable offence of another by offering a monetary reward for a false statement as well as intimidation offences and breaching an apprehended violence order.
The victims were two male and three female juveniles, including the victim of an alleged assault while armed with intent to rob.
"You tell that little boy I'm coming for him too, I'm going for that little boy that would have dobbed [the alleged robber] in," Williams messaged to the group on Snapchat.
"Your (sic) done little copper dog informant mutt it's f------ on.
"Stupid f------ little bitch get [the alleged robber] docked up 'cause of your lies come say the s--- to my face."
In court last week, Judge Julia Baly accepted that Williams had experienced a deprived upbringing through witnessing domestic violence.
"I think you finally appreciate that what you did was very serious criminal conduct. You threatened witnesses to alleged criminal offences," Judge Baly said.
"You made numerous threats against five separate children aged 13 and 14. This was very serious and, as you have acknowledged, nasty."
"There's no doubt you felt [the court] had no choice but to incarcerate you, to put you into prison for what you did."
Judge Baly told Williams she was now "very fortunate that you have two lawyers who have put a lot of effort into your [appeal]; you have a compelling case."
Williams said she did not want to use or be around drugs when she got out of jail and was planning to study at TAFE.
"I don't want that lifestyle, it's not healthy for me," she said.
"I will do [drug rehabilitation]. I am willing to do drug testing.
"I finally woke up to myself in custody."
Judge Baly said she accepted that Williams was now remorseful for the "offences committed due to misguided loyalty" to the alleged robber.
"I think your rehabilitation is best achieved in the community rather than in custody, which has been particularly harsh for you," Judge Baly said.
"If you breach [the community based sentence] conditions imposed, you will not come back before me, you will probably go back into custody and serve the remaining part of the sentence."
Judge Baly upheld the appeal and changed Williams's 18-month jail term to an 18-month intensive corrections order to be served in the community.
The judge said she would not give Williams a discount for the two-and-a-half months she had already spent in jail as that part of the sentence was warranted.
As part of the intensive corrections order, Williams must abstain from illicit drugs, as well as attend mental health treatment and drug counselling.
Williams thanked Judge Baly and said she would not breach the order.
