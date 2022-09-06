At a time when the Australian aviation industry is navigating "stormy waters" regional carrier Rex has been named as "Airline of the Year".
Chief operating officer Neville Howell said the airline had steered through troubled times with the help of its dedicated 1650 staff.
"We are very fortunate at Rex to have fantastic baggage handlers that don't lose bags, great flight crew and flight attendants, fantastic airport staff and the most magnificent people in admin," Mr Howell said.
"They have all helped us through this difficult period."
The airline, formed in August 2002 from the ashes of the collapse of Ansett, has recently been squabbling with Qantas over the Wagga-Melbourne route.
Mr Howell, however, praised executive chairman Lim Kim Hai for his leadership.
"Kim Hai has steered us through some very stormy waters," Mr Howell said. "It's been very, very tough and he knows as well as I, you can't do it by yourself - you need good people.
"So to them, this is for them, they've done this for us and we feel indebted to them for everything they have done for this airline."
The airline was recognised for its resilience, adaptability, flexibility, innovation and growth at the inaugural awards ceremony at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards organised in partnership with UNSW.
Chief executive officer and co-founder of Aerologix Tom Caska announced the award.
