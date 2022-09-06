Wagga Tigers are only looking forward heading into their preliminary final against Griffith on Sunday.
After a loss to Griffith two weeks ago, the Tigers utilised their second chance to beat Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 47-32 in last Saturday's semi-final.
Advertisement
A dominating second half set the Tigers up for their win, with team captain Jess Allen saying early nerves were quelled by halftime.
"We knew that we were more than capable of coming away with the win, so I think that helped us, particularly in the second half where we ran away with it," said Allen.
Allen said the Tigers are known for having young teams, and this year is no exception, with most of the team playing in their first A grade final series.
"I think it will help us this week, having two weeks under our belt where we've had to stand up to that level of pressure before," she said.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Wagga Tigers will play Griffith at Robertson Oval on Sunday. It is the second time the teams have played this finals series.
Coach Brooke Tilyard believes that finals are a blank slate, and she is looking forward to what she expects will be a hotly contested game.
"We enjoy playing Griffith. It's a really fast, skilful game when we play them, so it'll really come down to who is able to play out the four quarters and maintain that intensity, concentration, and skill, for the longest period of time" Tilyard said.
In their narrow loss to Griffith last fortnight, Tilyard said just five minutes of dropped concentration gave the Swans the window they needed to win.
"In the first one, we managed to have that concentration and intensity, and kept our skill up for 95 per cent of the game and that five minutes we lapse in the third quarter was when they managed to get one of our centres to goal," she said.
Tilyard said her team play their best when playing fast, hard netball, but predicted rain over the weekend might force the team to slow their game.
"We play Sunday, hopefully it's dried up by then because we're playing at our home ground this weekend and the surface can be slippery, which obviously slows it right down," Tilyard said.
Despite unfavourable weather predictions, Tilyard knows her team will put on a show.
"I always say to by girls, it's actually good to be nervous, because it means you care. Regardless of how much experience you have you still have those nerves, so it's just about turning those nerves into excitement," she said.
The winner of Sunday's game will face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina netball league A grade grand final next week.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.