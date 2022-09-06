The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga Tigers prepare for Riverina netball preliminary final against Griffith

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leila Wadley shoots at goal during Wagga Tigers win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in Sunday's semi-final. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Wagga Tigers are only looking forward heading into their preliminary final against Griffith on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.