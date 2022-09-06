A Junee resident neighbouring a petrol station that was recently robbed by a masked gunman has taken it upon himself to increase his home security following the incident.
Junee Shire councillor Bob Callow lives directly across from the Illabo Road Shell petrol station that was robbed at gunpoint late last Wednesday night.
Cr Callow - the station's closest neighbour, who was home with his wife on the night of the incident - said the armed robbery was a catalyst to installing a security camera and new flood lights for his backyard.
"They've been sitting here for some time and it was just me being physically able to get up on the roof and install some of them," he said.
"But [the robbery] certainly pushed that along - it was time to get off my bum and do it."
Cr Callow didn't just simply install a single camera, but has since ordered three more and even trimmed back the trees that line his fence, allowing one to record with a clear vision of the station.
"We all have to do our part," he said.
"[The new cameras] look after us and perhaps look after them in the future."
Cr Callow, a councillor of 18 years and a former police officer, said despite the Illabo Road petrol station being more isolated than others in town, the fuel stop is well lit and close to several homes.
"Brazen people in desperate times will take chances, so we've got to do something else to look out for ourselves," he said.
"I'm just very glad that nobody was hurt during the whole incident."
Junee mayor Neil Smith said he was saddened by last week's incident.
"It's not something we expect in these little towns," he said.
"I think we've got a great reputation as a friendly, safe place.
"So, that kind of tarnishes that reputation somewhat."
A NSW Police spokesperson said local authorities were yet to charge any individual with last week's armed robbery.
The robbery took place about 11.20pm last Wednesday, when a man armed with a firearm threatened the single employee working and demanded cash.
The armed robber stole the entire cash register after being unable to open it and fled on foot.
Investigators would like to speak to a man, described as being of Caucasian appearance and 180-185cm tall.
He was further described as having a solid build, wearing all black clothing and a face mask.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward and contact Wagga police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
