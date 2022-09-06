The rear dwelling is only six years old. It's a quality build with a thoughtful floor plan. Featuring luxury high ceilings, three bedrooms, two bathrooms with walk-in robe and ensuite to the main bedroom, open-plan dining/living and large functional kitchen, ducted heating and cooling, double garage with internal access and under-roof entertaining area. The house is positioned with an eastern-facing yard taking in the morning light while being shading in the afternoon. The layout makes for ideal access to the yard for caravan or boat storage.