"It doesn't get any better than this: two quality free-standing dwellings on one title in one of Wagga's most sought-after suburbs, Kooringal," selling agent Adam Humbert said.
The front dwelling features three good-sized bedrooms all with built-ins, renovated bathroom, second toilet, updated kitchen, polished floorboards, ducted-evaporative cooling, gas-bayonet heating and reverse-cycle split system.
Advertisement
There is a generous secure yard with an undercover entertaining area and parking. This property has a rental potential of $400 per week.
The rear dwelling is only six years old. It's a quality build with a thoughtful floor plan. Featuring luxury high ceilings, three bedrooms, two bathrooms with walk-in robe and ensuite to the main bedroom, open-plan dining/living and large functional kitchen, ducted heating and cooling, double garage with internal access and under-roof entertaining area. The house is positioned with an eastern-facing yard taking in the morning light while being shading in the afternoon. The layout makes for ideal access to the yard for caravan or boat storage.
This home has rental potential of $460 per week.
"With a healthy gross rent potential return of 5.2 per cent per annum, this property is a must see for anyone looking for dual-occupancy options," Adam said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.