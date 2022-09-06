NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid says its power line project to link Wagga with South Australia and Victoria has spent $8 million with businesses in the region so far.
TransGrid's $2.2 billion power line project, called EnergyConnect, will see would see transmission towers up to 65 metres high built between Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga's substation at Gregadoo.
TransGrid said its construction partner SecureEnergy JV was currently awarding local procurement packages along the EnergyConnect alignment in NSW from Wentworth to Wagga.
EnergyConnect's spending in the region included accommodation, car hire, plant and equipment hire, personal protective equipment (PPE) and new vehicles equipped monitoring systems and global positioning system tracking.
Hillis Motor Group in Wagga owner Brad Wielstra said he was excited to be working with Transgrid's construction partner.
"We look forward to the flow on effects that this project will bring to our company - indeed, the entire region. It will really boost jobs and skills in the Riverina," said Mr Wielstra.
Doug Lindqvist, national sales and marketing manager at Southland Supply Group, also welcomed a PPE tender for EnergyConnect.
"It is such an important infrastructure development, as well as being a welcome boost for local businesses in regional NSW," he said.
"This kind of investment in rural areas is what allows businesses like us to keep employing local people. It ultimately keeps our region strong."
EnergyConnect's construction is due to finish by 2024 and also include a separate interconnector from near Jerilderie to central and western Victoria.
TransGrid chief executive Brett Redman says more investment was planned as the 700 kilometre NSW section of EnergyConnect from the South Australian border to Wagga, is built.
"Spending in local communities, awarding local procurement packages and buying locally is a key priority. This reflects the project's commitment to supporting and developing regional business - now and in the future," he said.
"Through SecureEnergy, we will help local suppliers improve their capabilities for future endeavours right across the alignment."
