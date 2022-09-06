The Daily Advertiser

TransGrid EnergyConnect power line reaches $8 million dollar milestone in Riverina business spending

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:56am, first published September 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Lindqvist, national sales and marketing manager at Southland Supply Group in Wagga, has welcomed a tender to supply protective equipment for the $2.2 billion EnergyConnect power line from Wagga to South Australia.

NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid says its power line project to link Wagga with South Australia and Victoria has spent $8 million with businesses in the region so far.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.