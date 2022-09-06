Swifts netballer Sophie Fawns has returned to Wagga after a career-changing season in the Suncorp Super Netball.
Returning home for the off season Fawns has been seen across Wagga, handing out sporting awards and volunteering at local netball.
Advertisement
"This year was just a lot, and all at one time, so to be able to come back and go to all the junior games and sport assemblies, that's really awesome, to get back into the community and see the next generation," Fawns said.
The 18-year-old graduated from Kooringal High School last year and attended Wagga High School's sport assembly on Tuesday.
"It's been surreal to be home. A few people have stopped me in the street and asked for photos. Then I come into a school as well, and it feels a bit weird, that was me last year! All these kids are my age," she laughed.
Fawns spoke with students at the assembly about the pressures of balancing HSC and participating in the Swifts Academy.
Prior to lock downs Fawns said her school attendance was at approximately 50 per cent and she was utilising online school to help graduate.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Post-graduation Fawns made her debut for the Swifts in round two of the SSN season, replacing injured shooter Sam Wallace.
Already a Swifts training partner, Fawns had made herself known to the playing team ahead of her selection.
"I was really excited but also really upset at the same time, obviously you never want to get into a team because someone else has hurt themselves," she said.
After a reassuring pep-talk from Wallace, Fawns made her debut and finished the year with an impressive 153 goals.
Following an outstanding season under her replacement contract, Fawns was offered a full-time contract for 2023.
"When I first got my contract this year as a replacement player, that was my first contract, so that felt amazing, but this one was different because I've been singed from the beginning," Fawns said.
"I feel like all the hard work has paid off."
With a few weeks left before she returns to Sydney to begin pre-season with the Swifts, Fawns has a lot she wants to do while at home.
"I'm just trying to get to all the grand finals and when people ask me to come to events or carnivals, just putting my hand up and saying 'yeah of course', she said.
Advertisement
Fawns said she loves being at home and meeting with junior netballers playing in the same leagues and clubs she used to.
The NSW Swifts will begin pre-season training this week, with Fawns set to rejoin the playing group in late September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.