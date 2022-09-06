How petty and immature of the federal Opposition Liberal Party to not attend the Jobs Summit.
Whatever people may think, to have all cross sections of government and the community present, is vital for Australia to address this important issue.
Hats off and may this be another step in the right direction for all.
When shopping, I buy Peters ice cream. On the lid it says "Peters Original." It also says Gluten Free, No Artificial Colouring and Reduced Fat. But still it is Peters Original?
I can understand this. My grandfather was born in 1844 in County Tyrone, Ireland and was later to come to Australia.
I doubt that he brought it with him, but we still have his original axe.
Given that it has had five new handles and two new heads, it is in remarkable condition considering it is the Original Axe.
My only concern about the Inland Rail's impact on Wagga is the effect of long trains on traffic at the Bourke Street and Fernleigh Road level crossings.
This will leave only the Tarcutta Street underpass and Edmondson Street overpass for traffic travelling between north and south, if level crossings are to be avoided.
But has there been a commitment to ensure that the raising of the Edmondson Street overpass will be completed before any Inland Rail trains are allowed on the track?
My experience with government departments is that the moment the existing Edmonson Street overpass is demolished Inland Rail trains will commence, as projects of this type are left to the last minute.
We will then have to endure a year or more while Edmondson Street overpass is completed, which will cause intolerable delays to north/south traffic.
If we are to survive with only two level crossings (one only in Fernleigh Road would be preferable with an underpass at Bourke Street), at the very least Inland Rail could commit to have the new Edmondson Street overpass completed before any Inland Rail train uses the track.
I write to respond to Greg Adamson's letter about the Inland Rail ("Positives outweigh negatives", August 31).
I think before everyone jumps on his bandwagon, it is important to note that nowhere has it been suggested that the Inland Rail project is not an important and positive goal for Australia.
Mr Adamson seems to not understand that all we are asking is for the rail line to bypass Wagga and rejoin the existing track at Bomen, which is already being developed into a transport distribution hub.
If Mr Adamson was to take a drive out to Bomen he would be amazed at the many companies who are already grabbing the opportunity to make Wagga a part of their operations.
What we want is for Wagga to become a greater city - this opportunity only comes along once in a century as pointed out by Craig Couzens in his letter ("Inland Rail must reflect future needs", August 31)
We are asking for governments on all levels to think to the future, plan with a vision of what we could be and save our city from this inappropriate development - times have changed, the city has changed since 1879.
