Two levels of flexible living, great views

This stunning split-level brick home is located high on the hill in Kooringal Heights.
With panoramic views over Kooringal and beyond this home is sure to surprise upon inspection.
The four-bedroom home offers bedrooms, bathrooms and living areas on both levels making it ideal for a range of buyers.
"Spread over two spacious levels this home is perfect for the families wanting a little privacy, families with teenagers or joint family living together or those who love to entertain," selling agent Nicole Kemp said.
A large light-filled open-plan meals and living area welcome you into the home as you step through the front door.
The modern kitchen offers a five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher and an abundance of storage.
A glass sliding doors in the meals area leads out to the upper timber deck.
"This deck takes in the panoramic views across Wagga it's the perfect place for family dinners on a lovely spring afternoon," Nicole said.
Upstairs also features the main bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in robe and updated ensuite.
There's ducted evaporative cooling, gas bayonet heating and a split system air-conditioning to ensure comfort in all seasons.
Downstairs are the remaining three bedrooms, two of which have ensuite access to the second bathroom, with walk-in and built-in wardrobes.
The third bathroom has been renovated and features a shower, toilet and vanity.
There's a good-sized second living area with built-in storage and sliding doors to the beautiful front garden area.
Step outside to a generous workshop space/shed or possible home gym area under the house, a lovely lower timber deck overlooks the low-maintenance rear yard with garden shed.
The double carport at the front of the home is surrounded by lush green gardens.
From this property it's a short drive to Wagga's central business district or a very short walk to Kooringal Shopping Centre, local schools and public transport.
"It's perfectly located at the cul-de-sac end of Andrews Avenue so it's private and peaceful with no through traffic," Nicole said.
