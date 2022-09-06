A Temora man who ripped apart two fire trucks and firefighting equipment while under the psychotic delusion they were rigged with bombs has won an appeal against his jail sentence.
Matthew Patrick Harmon, 43, appeared in Wagga District Court on Thursday last week to appeal the severity of a sentence he received for 21 charges, including entering a building with intent to damage property.
District Court Judge Julia Baly said the charges resulted from a "spree of offending" that Harmon committed in January and July last year.
During that time, Harmon stole four cars from the Temora and Forbes area, broke into a shed and stole an off-road buggy and four chainsaws, and stole $270 worth of pre-mixed alcohol from IGA Liquor Temora.
Harmon also put a stolen number plate on a stolen ute and drove off from West Wyalong Caltex without paying for $102 of premium fuel after evading a high-speed police pursuit on the Newell Highway at midnight.
Harmon's barrister said the appeal was based on his client's mental health and diagnosis of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.
"It is not controversial that he is affected by mental health and there is a link to his offending," Harmon's barrister said.
"He has reduced moral culpability and he is an inappropriate vehicle for general deterrence."
According to a police statement of facts, Harmon was staying at a motel in Temora about 650 metres from the Fire and Rescue NSW station on De Boos Street.
Harmon left the motel at midnight on January 27 last year after grabbing a bird cage that contained the business manager's budgie.
He walked down the street, stopped in front of the fire station and approached the fire tankers in a rear open garage.
Harmon put the budgie cage down behind the tankers and, as police stated, "spent the next four hours damaging equipment".
He ripped out light fittings and wires from the trucks, tampered with their batteries, discharged four fire extinguishers, damaged four breathing apparatus kits and removed wiring from a heart defibrillator monitor.
He inserted a water bottle into the fuel tank of one vehicle, drained fuel from a generator and drained the water from both vehicles.
A police statement said both vehicles were rendered temporarily inoperable, causing a "major disruption to the Temora town fire brigade's ability to respond adequately to emergency incidents".
A nearby resident called police at 4am when he saw Harmon tampering with the fire tankers.
When officers arrived they found Harmon in a "psychotic state" and he told them "get back, I'm gonna save us all just let me work".
Harmon claimed that there were bombs planted at the fire station and he was a bomb technician who could disarm them.
He said the caged budgie indicated that bombs were planted around the fire trucks.
In court last week, Harmon's barrister said his client had been assessed as posing a medium to high risk to the community but had now been given a more favourable report.
"Some months later, after spending time in custody, his medication has been adjusted and complied with. He does not present as violent or anti-social person," the barrister said.
The barrister said the significant difference in Harmon's attitude now compared with when he was sentenced was remorse.
"[Harmon] has written to most of the victims in these matters about how he is sorry and how awful he feels," the barrister said.
"We concede the threshold that full-time custody is warranted but in the circumstances the sentence was too severe."
Judge Baly said it was "clearly a sad case" and she accepted Harmon's psychiatrist's finding that he "does not currently pose a threat to the community".
Judge Baly said some of Harmon's offences were "fairly bizarre in nature" and his conduct at the fire station was "particularly bizarre".
"No doubt his offending was caused by mental illness, made worse by use of illicit drugs and not taking appropriate medication," she said.
Judge Baly reduced Harmon's individual sentences by about 30 to 40 per cent, resulting in a reduced aggregate sentence of 20 months imprisonment with the non-parole period reduced to 10 months.
"I am confident that if [Harmon] remains properly medicated and abstains from drugs, his prospects of rehabilitation are good," she said.
Judge Baly did not modify the order to disqualify Harmon from driving for 12 months from April this year and Harmon will be eligible for parole in December.
"Thank you very much, thank you very kindly. It took going to prison to make me realise I needed to take another medication. I'm feeling better," Harmon told the court.
