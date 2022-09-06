The Daily Advertiser

Lachlan Bristow strong favourite to take out Weissel Medal

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Bristow is a strong favourite to win the Weissel Medal on Wednesday night.

The last three winners of the Weissel Medal all expect Tumut hooker Lachlan Bristow to add his name to the list on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.