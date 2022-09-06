The last three winners of the Weissel Medal all expect Tumut hooker Lachlan Bristow to add his name to the list on Wednesday night.
Bristow, who was runner-up last year, heads into the best and fairest count as a strong favourite.
Advertisement
He was one vote behind Temora fullback Hamish Starr when the leaderboard was revealed after round nine before putting on some dominant displays as the Blues started to find their form.
Last year's winner, Young halfback Mitch Cornish, believes Bristow's influence at Tumut this season will see him take out the award at the Wagga RSL Club.
"I think Lachie Bristow but I wouldn't be surprised if one of our boys Joshy Ayers or maybe Nic Hall gets it but possibly that could hurt them by taking points off each other so I think Lachie has the best chance," Cornish said.
READ MORE
Fellow Blues co-coach Zac Masters, who became just the fourth Blue to take out Group Nine's best and fairest in 2018, expects to welcome another member to the club.
"I've played with him all year so I could be a little biased as I haven't played with all the other candidates all year, but I would be very surprised if he didn't," Masters said.
"I don't know if I have ever seen a more dominant run of football performances ever since I've been playing in Group Nine.
"He's been pretty brilliant and I think everyone knows that so I will be very surprised if he doesn't."
Two-time winner, Gundagai hooker James Luff, was level with Bristow at the midway point of the season but missed a large chunk of the season due to a concussion issue.
He too expects Bristow to come out on top.
"I think Hook (Bristow) has been in a bit of a league of his own at the moment," Luff said.
"He's been in a really good patch of form and I think he will be really hard to beat. I don't see anyone else really in contention to be honest."
Luff thought teammate Latrell Siegwalt should have given Bristow a run for his money after an impressive season since making the move from Southcity.
However he was surprised Siegwalt hadn't polled as well in the first half of the season.
While he heads into the count as a clear favourite, Bristow himself doesn't have the same level of confidence.
Instead he thought the Gundagai fullback will cap his first season as a Tiger with the top nod.
Advertisement
"I think Latrell will get me," Bristow said.
"He's just a quality player and both times we played them he really stood out plus the games that I watched back too.
"He's one of the best running around and he's the front runner for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.