Star Tumut hooker Lachlan Bristow has been cleared to play in the preliminary final after being sent off on Saturday.
The match review committee found that the send off was a sufficient penalty for Bristow, freeing him to line up against Young on Sunday.
Advertisement
Despite having their co-coach dismissed with 27 minutes remaining only leading by only six points, Tumut rallied after Temora levelled things to take a 24-18 victory.
Bristow is pleased not to have been charged after kicking out at Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone while the pair were tangled on the ground at Nixon Park on Saturday.
"It's a bit of a relief as it is never nice to be in those situations but I knew myself there wasn't a lot in it and was hoping common sense would prevail," Bristow said.
"It obviously did so I'm happy with the call."
READ MORE
Bristow said he was just trying to get up.
"He (McCrone) has obviously taken a dive and made it out to be a lot worse than what it was," Bristow said.
"It doesn't help with the theatrics of it."
Bristow was suspended the last time the Blues were in the preliminary final, up against the Cherrypickers in 2020.
He is glad they won't have the same disruption this time around.
"A couple of us went through that in 2020 and it is a bit disruptive but I'm glad it is dealt with now and we can move on and focus on the weekend," Bristow said.
Now he's looking to repay his teammates for their efforts to keep the Dragons at bay and keep their season alive.
"I felt horrible after it to leave them hanging like that but for them to get the job done makes me super proud," Bristow said.
"Going forward I'm going to give it my all and make sure I don't put them in a position like that again."
Tumut and Young have both taken wins on their respective home grounds this season with the Blues taking a 24-14 win at Twickenham six weeks ago.
Advertisement
Since then they've come through two must-win semi-finals and Bristow is confident they can do it again despite admitting his side weren't at their best at Nixon Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.