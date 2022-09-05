The Daily Advertiser

Driver outrage prompts reforms to state mobile speed camera system

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 5 2022 - 7:00pm
A mobile speed camera spotted on Tarcutta Street on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Wagga motorists have cautiously welcomed a move to make mobile speed camera vehicles more visible.

