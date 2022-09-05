Wagga motorists have cautiously welcomed a move to make mobile speed camera vehicles more visible.
The warning signs for the cars were controversially removed from roads across NSW in late 2020, leading to some of the state's biggest increases in mobile speed camera fines for exceeding the speed limit by 10 kilometres per hour or under.
Since the return of rooftop signage in April, there have been numerous complaints signs were being fully or partially obscured from drivers.
In response to criticism, Transport for NSW has revealed it has taken steps to ensure mobile speed cameras are appropriately visible to road users.
Under the new rules, camera operators must park 10 to 15 metres away from the nearest vehicle.
They must also report back to base to ensure the location is suitable and the camera is visible enough from the road.
The move comes as the latest speed camera data revealed 78 drivers were fined a total of $15,104 for low-range speeding offences of 10km/h or under on Wagga's Docker Street in July. In the same period, 42 motorists were fined a total of $8960 for the same offence on Tarcutta Street.
Wagga resident Alan Case, who photographed a mobile speed camera car obscured by a branch at Lake Albert in June, said the crackdown on signage visibility was great news.
"The cameras should be visible to motorists," he said.
"Otherwise it's almost like subterfuge."
Mr Case said it was not just about the fines - motorists also lose demerit points, new licence discounts and have to pay more for insurance.
"Every time you insure something you have to notify them whether you have any traffic offences," he said.
Fellow Wagga resident Bruce Harper also welcomed the changes.
"It's good the government has responded to bad publicity," he said.
"Fortunately, in Wagga I think the rooftop signs were established on time and are quite visible if the car is isolated."
Despite this, Mr Harper said the cameras "do nothing to educate the population about the fact that the majority of dangerous speeding is in fact legal".
"Most crashes and fatalities don't involve exceeding speed limits," he said.
"The potential to save lives with these cameras is limited when legal inappropriate speed is ignored."
Mr Harper said the government has always struggled to justify mobile speed cameras.
"We also need to remember that mobile speed enforcement is privatised, sustained only by strong revenue," he said.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang also welcomed the news.
"There are always going to be circumstances where good drivers are momentarily over the speed limit," Mr Fang said.
"That doesn't make them law breakers or reckless. That's why it was always good to give them a warning."
Mr Fang has been outspoken in criticising his own government's policy on the removal of mobile speed camera warning signs.
"What we need to do is ensure good drivers aren't unfairly penalised, when ordinarily they are model drivers," he said.
Wagga Labor spokesman Mark Jeffreson said the mobile speed cameras work when the signs are visible.
"I think visibility is very important," Mr Jeffreson said.
"It's part of the road safety system that you have prompts to check all the time, including your rear view mirror, your side mirror and your speedo.
"The speed camera warning signs are just another prompt that helps you [drive safely].
"If you're still speeding after that, then cop the fine."
Mr Jeffreson said the data indicates the warning signs do encourage people to check their speed.
At a parliamentary budget estimates hearing last week, Transport for NSW's Tara McCarthy said the agency had taken action to make warning signs more visible in response to negative feedback.
"We have received a number of reports, not that the sign was in the upright position but, because of growth of foliage, for example, or parking of vehicles in front or behind, at times those signs were not visible at a distance to motorists," Ms McCarthy said.
In response, she said Transport for NSW was working with camera operators to ensure the signs are not obscured from passing motorists.
"If the site that we have allocated to them is unsuitable because, for example, the foliage has become overgrown, they are not to operate from there and must report to us so we can undertake maintenance [of the site]," Ms McCarthy said.
