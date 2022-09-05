Numbers cut in NSW Breeders Challenge heat

The region's first NSW Breeders Challenge heat for three-year-old fillies has turned on its head with just three pacers set to come off the front line at Albury on Tuesday.
After the scratchings of the David Miles-trained pair Rollwithalady and Captain Of Speed, as well as Perfect As I Am being stood down at Melton on Saturday night, there will be two lines of three horse in one of the feature races.
After a good win at Young last week, Spoonthemoon will now start from barrier one.
She is one of three runners for David Kennedy in the race with Whereyabintwistin drawn on the inside of the second row as she chases a sixth straight wins.
There is plenty of winning form in the colts and geldings heat later on the night with favourite Brooklyn Bridge, who is chasing a hat-trick for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones, set to start from barrier eight.
He is one of four last-start winners in the race.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
