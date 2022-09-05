A truck driver has been flown to hospital after being freed from his crashed vehicle at Henty.
The roof of the white Western Star truck had to be cut open to access the injured 67-year-old man.
He was freed about 8am before being flown in the Toll air ambulance to Canberra hospital in a stable condition.
Police said the injuries were not considered to be life threatening.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver, who was the sole occupant, suffered limb and chest injuries and was freed from the truck about 8am.
The southbound truck appeared to have left the highway, about two kilometres north of the town near Grubben Road, before tipping onto its side in a table drain.
The truck was carrying bales of wool which have to be removed before the vehicle can be pulled back onto its wheels and towed.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said diesel had also spilled from the truck.
A HAZMAT crew from Wagga was required to attend for the spill.
"That's been rendered safe and has been cleaned up," Superintendent Alexander said.
They were able to stabilise him .... he was trapped for some time- Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander, speaking about the truck driver
He said fire crews from Henty and Culcairn had worked with the RFS, SES and police to remove the driver from the vehicle.
"They were able to stabilise him and move him on to the hospital," he said.
"He was trapped for some time."
The clean up operation continued yesterday afternoon.
Traffic is being slowed through the crash scene with heavy vehicles required to clear the damaged truck and trailer.
The cause of the crash was unclear and a police spokeswoman said the matter would be examined.
"The driver - a man aged 67 - was trapped for two hours," the spokeswoman said.
"After being freed, he treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and airlifted to Royal Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are under way."
