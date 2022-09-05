The Daily Advertiser

Wagga-based Diggers Coffee backs veterans wellness centre Pro Patria in effort to help our veterans

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diggers Coffee co-founder Harry Fitzgibbon announced on Monday that the company will be exclusively supporting Wagga's Pro Patria Centre. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga-based coffee business has announced a major partnership with grassroots veterans organisation Pro Patria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.