A Wagga-based coffee business has announced a major partnership with grassroots veterans organisation Pro Patria.
Diggers Coffee Company, established to support veterans, announced on Monday an exclusive partnership with Pro Patria.
Under the deal it will donate $1 for every coffee sold at partnering cafes towards the veterans wellbeing group.
To date, Cafe Phoenix at the Wagga Homebase Centre is the only cafe to supply the beans but Diggers Coffee co-founder hopes to expand to cafes across Australia.
To order the special beans, customers must ask for Diggers Coffee beans at the counter.
Diggers Coffee co-founder Harry Fitzgibbon established the business earlier this year and said the latest deal came about at a time when they were looking for a new veterans cause to help.
An army veteran himself, Mr Fitzgibbon said they had been supporting Bethungra couple Bob and Gladys Bak.
"They are a husband and wife team in the 60s doing an amazing job helping out 500 veterans with their DVA claims and getting their assistance," Mr Fitzgibbon said.
Until recently, Diggers Coffee has been supporting the couple, but with that support no longer needed, the company has decided to back the Pro Patria Centre.
"About that time I met [Pro Patria spokesman] Jason Frost, a mutual mate that we had both served with," Mr Fitzgibbon said.
"Jason took us around the Pro Patria Centre and showed us what was going on there.
"He educated me about alternatives to pharmaceutical-based treatments for PTSD and mental health."
Roasted in Melbourne, the coffee beans are also ethically sourced.
Pro Patria's Jason Frost welcomed the announcement, saying it was great news.
"We're incredibly grateful for donations from veteran initiatives like Diggers Coffee," Mr Frost said.
"Without them we wouldn't be able to bring in some of the crucial services we offer."
Mr Fitzgibbon has personally known veterans who struggle to deal with life after serving their country.
"I've got a lot of mates who have done it really tough," he said.
"One committed suicide last year, while another was living on the street as little as three weeks ago."
Mr Fitzgibbon said many soldiers find the shift to regular life challenging when they leave the army.
"Soldiers are used to structure and when they get out of the military they lose their sense of identity, because for many, that it is a big part of being a soldier," he said.
He said that leads to feelings of isolation, and as a coping mechanism, some decide to self-medicate through alcohol and drugs.
"That's when the wheels fall off," he said.
"So it's important to educate soldiers to look after themselves, to put themselves first, which is something they haven't been doing."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
