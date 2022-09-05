Festival organisers are still keen to host events in Wagga, despite several recent cancellations creating uncertainty, a local events representative says.
The rock concert Sunset Sounds was set to bring Ian Moss, Richard Clapton and other acts to the city but was cancelled last week as a result of postponement complications and supply chain issues.
Earlier this year, the Squeeze musical festival was also called off for this year by organiser Chugg Music due to uncertainty around large scale events.
Chugg Music local representative Tim McMullen said promoters are still keen to host events in Wagga despite the recent cancellations.
He said many organisers struggle to find venues to accommodate more people, and extra costs associated with planning the event often didn't match the amount of tickets sold.
"A lot of regional towns don't have the infrastructure to host these events," he said.
"But the promoters I've spoken to are still keen to do something."
Murrumbidgee Turf Club has hosted the rock concert in the past, and chief executive officer Jason Ferrario said they hoped it would be back in Wagga next year.
"It's been a great event not only for the Turf Club, but for the community," he said.
"It will definitely be an event we will miss hosting, especially from a financial point of view."
Wagga City Councillor Dan Hayes said it was disappointing Sunset Sounds cancelled, but there were many other events coming up for tourists and for locals.
"We learnt during COVID how important events were not just for our economy but also for our own enjoyment," he said.
"Hopefully those who were disappointed can find another event to scratch that itch."
Mr McMullen said the local music scene also benefits from the festivals, which can give small support acts greater exposure.
"We're a big enough city now to host these events and to want them, so hopefully it comes to fruition," he said.
The Squeeze Festival was postponed to 2023 at Conolly Park, but a date has not yet been confirmed.
Among the artists on the line up are Lime Cordiale, Thelma Plum and Client Liaison.
