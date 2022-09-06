The Daily Advertiser

Craig Russell Miles charged in Wagga court with alleged bodily harm of resident during Mount Austin break-in

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:55am, first published 1:50am
Wagga Court House

A Wagga man has faced court accused of maliciously inflicting bodily harm on another person after breaking into a home while breaching a COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

