A Wagga man has faced court accused of maliciously inflicting bodily harm on another person after breaking into a home while breaching a COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
The case against Craig Russell Miles, 49, of Ashmont, was mentioned for the first time in Wagga Local Court last Wednesday.
Advertisement
Mr Miles was charged with the aggravated break and enter of a dwelling and committing the serious indictable offence of larceny at a unit on Bolger Avenue in Mount Austin between 7.55am and 8.05am on September 3 last year.
The larceny charge was also aggravated by the alleged malicious inflicting of actual bodily harm on the resident of the unit.
Mr Miles was also accused in a separate charge of break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence of larceny to the value of less than $60,000, aggravated by being committed in the company of another person.
The break and enter charges related to the same alleged incident.
When Mr Miles was arrested on September 20 last year at Ashmont for the alleged break-in at Mount Austin, he was also allegedly in possession of a fold-out knife and was additionally charged with carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
In other news
Mr Miles was also charged with breaching the COVID-19 Delta variant lockdown that was active in regional NSW at the time by allegedly leaving home without a valid reason at the time of the alleged break-in.
Mr Miles was not required to be present in court last Wednesday and was represented by a solicitor, who did not enter a plea and sought a three-week adjournment.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking approved the adjournment.
The matter is due to return to Wagga Local Court on September 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.