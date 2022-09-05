The Daily Advertiser

MCUE Goannas waiting to learn grand final opponent after beating Griffith

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goannas coach Mikaela Cole believes earning the first spot in the grand final will be a benefit for the unbeaten side after their 52-37 win over Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be watching this weekend's Riverina League netball preliminary final closely as they wait to see who they will come up against in next week's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.