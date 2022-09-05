Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be watching this weekend's Riverina League netball preliminary final closely as they wait to see who they will come up against in next week's grand final.
Goannas coach Mikaela Cole said her team has been consistent all year, earning their week off before the decider after defeating Griffith 52-37 on Saturday.
Advertisement
Sitting three games ahead of the Wagga Tigers on the ladder, Cole said she hopes to go against the best team next Saturday.
"We'd prefer to play the best team on the day. For instance, rather than playing a team that hasn't quite gotten in, I'd prefer to play the stronger team," Cole said.
READ MORE
After COVID-19 cancelled the 2021 season, Cole said the competition has been stiff this year, with players eager to get back into sport.
"Everyone's been working so hard towards the end of this season. With last year's season being cancelled, I think the motivation was a lot higher this year," Cole said.
The Goannas are coming into the final undefeated in 2022 and Cole said she expects her team to maintain the consistency they've shown all year.
"I think we've been pretty consistent most weeks. There's been some games where we probably haven't been mentally prepared but we've worked on it and this back end I think our consistency has been pretty key to the wins we've been getting," she said.
Cole believes the week off as a benefit for her girls, a reward for hard work, and doesn't feel that it will impact how the team prepares for next week's grand final.
With only one new player in their squad this season, Cole said her team is well experienced in preparing for finals games across a range of local, representative, and state level competitions.
"Eight out of nine girls in our team have already played finals in this competition and our new inclusion this year, Rachel King, has played state, and is also used to those big games and that kind of energy," Cole said.
"We all know what we're expecting to come up against and how it feels in terms of the crowd and how it feels on the day, so I'm not too concerned about having that week off."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.