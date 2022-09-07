The Gundagai doctor behind a successful rural training model says it's the only solution to the regional doctor shortage, despite "hundreds of millions of dollars" spent on failed schemes.
The Murrumbidgee rural generalist training pathway is a pilot scheme run by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) and NSW Health.
Former president of the Rural Doctor's Association of Australia Dr Paul Mara said other attempts to employ doctors from overseas and incentive programs to entice those from the cities to the country did not produce results.
"We've thrown hundreds of millions dollars at trying to get doctors in rural areas," he said.
"The current programs have demonstrably failed."
Dr Mara said he was "disappointed" in the government's response to the recent inquiry into healthcare access in regional areas, calling the newly announced regional health ministerial advisory panel "a talk fest".
"While it may seem harsh to criticise the government response to the inquiry when it has accepted 41 of the recommendations, unless further action is taken we will be in the same position in two, five and 10 years," he said.
Dr Mara formulated the sole-employer model of the rural generalist program and said it would provide immediate medical relief for regional and rural areas.
"We have had policy and organisational failure and people in the bush have suffered," Dr Mara said.
"[The pathway] provides better training and more certainty for the community."
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor supported calls for the rural generalist training program to be rolled out nationally, but disagreed with Dr Mara's position on the new panel.
She said the panel would draw on Riverina health advocates and experts' knowledge in order to devise a new regional health plan for the state.
Mrs Taylor said rural generalists who complete the program meet the "diverse needs" of rural NSW.
"This program keeps GPs in our regional communities and allows them to follow through with their rural generalist practice training," she said.
"We know it works and we know that it has really good outcomes for people in the bush. I encourage the Federal Government to back this program in, so we can roll it out across the state."
Dr Mara said for the scheme to be successful, the current vocational requirement for doctors should be extended from two to three years, and make it mandatory to complete at least six months in a rural practice.
"Every doctor no matter what they want to be as a specialist should be exposed to community-based training," Dr Mara said.
"Under a sole-employer model, rural generalist doctors would continue to be employed by the local health service while also working at community practices."
The federal Minister for Health Mark Butler's office was contacted for comment.
