The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga Apex Club host inaugural Motor Mania lawn mower races

By Tim Piccione, Monty Jacka
September 5 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motor Mania. Video supplied

Local revheads took centre stage over the weekend in a muddy display of entertainment as Wagga welcomed a new extreme motor sport to town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.