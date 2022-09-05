Local revheads took centre stage over the weekend in a muddy display of entertainment as Wagga welcomed a new extreme motor sport to town.
The first annual Motor Mania lawn mower racing event took place Saturday at the Wagga & District Kart Racing Club.
But don't be fooled into picturing the average ride on - these bladeless lawn mowers often feature motorcycle engines, moving at pace and sliding around corners.
South Wagga Apex Club member and event organiser Andrew McPherson described the sunny day of racing as an overall success.
"It was a bit of a shame the track didn't hold together as well as we'd like but that was just due to the wet weather in the lead up, so a few lessons learnt there," he said.
"We'll definitely be back bigger and better next year."
Saturday's event was the season opener for the Australian Ride On Lawn Mower Racing Association and saw seasoned racers from around the country congregate in Wagga for the inaugural local event.
Mr McPherson estimated about 500 people from around the Riverina showed up to watch the event, with the race's fence "packed full".
"Everyone was loving it, there was good spills, a couple big stacks, a couple roll overs but also lots of sideways action and mud slinging everywhere - it was good," he said.
"The gimmick of the day definitely helped bring some crowds in."
Mr McPherson said the event could have been even more successful with more consideration for timing, many races running alongside local grand finals.
"We were probably a bit unfortunate there were so many other events on," Mr McPherson said.
"Maybe that's a lesson we can look at next year and time it a little bit differently."
While the event only saw races run by the official racing body, Mr McPherson said he hoped growing public interest could lead to individual entrants and open races in the future.
First-time racer and Holbrook resident Tash McKay said she only got her mower ready and running the day before Saturday's race.
"Seen it at the Summernats, loved it, wanted to do it," she said.
"It looked like fun to me."
Ms McKay said she started her morning "nervous as hell" but ending up loving the day and will be returning for the next event.
"It's the speed - it's awesome," she said.
