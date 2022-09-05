I find it utterly amazing that people think the positives will outweigh the negatives and that Inland Rail will be good for the town!
The ARTC has done very little to allay the fears of locals regarding the short and long-term heartache that this project will have.
It has already stated that the vibration and noise will exceed what is acceptable, yet they have no plan to mitigate those issues and no funding has been allocated.
The Bomen intermodal hub will see an increase in truck traffic moving containers to and from the rail.
It will create a division in the town with double-stacked trains with no guarantee they will remain 1.8km long. Also being double-stacked and carrying twice the weight as the current trains, they will require more or bigger engines to pull them located throughout the train length with the accompanying noise, pollution, and vibration.
If you feel that because you don't live near the rail line that you won't be affected, you will have plenty of time to think about it whilst you along with 70 other cars are waiting for the boom gate to go up at the level crossings - hopefully you won't be in ambulance or waiting for one.
As an owner and resident of Turvey Park, for us to do renovations on our property I have to consult the heritage office at the council, yet the ARTC has proposed to rip down Mothers Bridge and replace it with a shiny modern one.
It also plans to increase the height of Edmondson Bridge by almost three metres and suspiciously all the trees along the Little Best Street side of the bridge have died!
With the growth strategy for Wagga being to increase the population to 100,000, Inland Rail needs to recognise that this proposal must be reconsidered and an alternative route bypassing the centre of town must be found.
Ron and I have recently moved into RSL LifeCare Village due to health reasons and I want to say to all that the staff are very good, very helpful and very genuine.
But generally speaking, apparently going before the aged care commission right now are salaries for aged-care workers.
I hope that Mr Albanese is going to be true to his word and look after aged-care workers and encourage more people into the industry. The staff are pretty thin on the ground and doing their best but if you've got 20 people to shower before breakfast then it's a challenge.
With all of those challenges and the caring, they do the best they can but more people need to be attracted into the industry and no doubt with an increase in salary, surely that would happen.
Training is very important too.
That's my message to Mr Albanese - please hurry, don't wait until Christmas or a month's time to make those increases.
They are so necessary for more workers to be in this industry. We desperately need them. We have an ageing population. It is quite obvious that there are many people needing care every day.
Please observe and hurry the increases, the training and numbers of staff desperately needed in these age care places and also in the home.
We don't have them and we must have them right now. Not at Christmas and not in a few months time, Mr Albanese. Now.
