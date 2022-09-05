The Royal Commission into Robodebt will address one of the most egregious faults of the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Coalition governments.
As such, it is a welcome example of Labor fulfilling one of its election promises. However, there's concern that in focusing only on how Robodebt came about it is only addressing the "low-hanging fruit".
In other words, it is examining one particular example of how right-wing governments attack social welfare, rather than looking at the demonisation of welfare ever since "dole bludger" emerged as a stick to beat the unemployed in the early 1970s.
It was Liberal MP Bert Kelly who first used the phrase. He was a pioneer of bringing "new right" political ideas to Australia.
But it was, sadly, Clyde Cameron, the minister for Labor on Gough Whitlam's government who first really promoted it.
"By casing welfare recipients as parasites on 'ordinary' Australian taxpayers, it reset the parameters of economic and social debate along neoliberal lines" historian Verity Archer noted.
This Royal Commission appears to be an investigative inquiry focused on exposing wrongdoing by those in power in Australia.
These include the ability to force people to testify, surrender evidence, issue search warrants and jail those who refuse, as James Robertson noted in The New Daily.
It is not likely the government would enter into such a risk if it were seeking only to give Scott Morrison the usual kicking on the evening news against a new backdrop.
Mirroring former President Trump's perpetual complaint, Peter Dutton called the move a "witch hunt", but every early indication is that this is a Royal Commission with a rare focus and political legitimacy.
Only governments can create them and give them directions too. It is an advantage of incumbency, but one in use in Australia since the colonies and England centuries before that.
More than 430,000 people were subject to automatic debt collection via Robodebt, which the Morrison government eventually admitted was hugely inaccurate.
The system's haywire calculations often had the Centrelink in-house software seize huge sums from bank accounts without people realising what was coming,
Lawyer Guy Tiffany spoke to hundreds of Robodebt victims while working on a class action lawsuit. "It caused severe distress, anxiety and angst, and it often affected people at just the worst time in their lives," he said.
That meant, he said, cases of no medicine, no school supplies or cutting complicated but crippling deals to pay off income support payments by reducing future income support payments.
Centrelink's complaints system was not, he says, responsive.
In 2019, all debts were wiped because the practice was declared illegal as it was so unreliable. Justice Bernard Murphy of the Federal Court of Australia stated this should have been obvious to the government.
The government then paid $1.8 billion to the hundreds of thousands of welfare recipients it had been illegally taking money from, and admitted in court there was no basis for its debt collection
The current government is emphasising a modest aim of learning about Robodebt's failure so that hundreds of thousands of people on low incomes do not experience such trauma again.
Among the Coalition MPs who held ministerial responsibility for the troubled portfolio were Scott Morrison, Alan Tudge and Stuart Roberts.
They will face politically difficult questions about why this scheme was brought out so early, and not withdrawn much earlier given a very public campaign alleging its widespread abuse.
However, some in politics, such as the Greens, are thankfully calling for a forward-looking Robodebt Royal Commission, and for the Labor government to address structural factors in our country's social security system to ensure a callous debt-collection scheme like Robodebt never happens again.
Greens social services spokesperson Senator Janet Rice said: "It's important, however, that the Royal Commission also examine the structural factors that continue to exist in our broken social security system.
We need the Royal Commission to inform how we fix the system, rather than it simply be an opportunity for the Labor government to attack the former government."
What we need is a Royal Commission that will examine protections for whistleblowers in the public service, broader debt-collection issues beyond a retrospective look at Robodebt, including third-party debt-collection, and the role of automation in our social security system.
