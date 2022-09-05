Another big defensive effort ensured Temora progressed straight through to the Group Nine leaguetag grand final.
The Dragons are the only team to get the better of Brothers this season and repeated the dose in the major semi-final at Anzac Park on Sunday.
After a tight first half where neither team was able to capitalise on a number of half chances, Temora were able to turn defensive pressure into points in the second stanza.
Coach Courtney McCrone was thrilled with her team's display in the 12-0 victory.
"It was a really tough game and they've got a few players back and were a lot better than a few weeks ago," McCrone said.
"You have to work hard if you want to beat them.
"We showed some patience and I knew that we could do it if we got a bit of ball and back ourselves in D (defence) then we could get the job done.
"Our girls really stood up and worked their arses off as it's bloody hot out there."
After a scoreless first half, Temora struck early in the second as Ruby Watterson raced down the sideline, burning off two cover defenders, to open the scoring after 28 minutes.
The Dragons were then able to play in their own half and the pressure told on the Wagga outfit.
Lucy Bent completed a lovely team try as the Dragons doubled their advantage.
With the ball going through plenty of hands before Bent scored in the corner, McCrone believes it's a good testament of the skill in the side.
"Our effort in D got us that ball, we work really hard in D and back ourselves and it is really pleasing when it comes together," she said.
"Our girls have amazing ball skills, it's pretty incredible right across the field, so we know we can move the ball, but we just have to get to the point where you have the space to do it."
Nikola Henman then crossed late to complete the performance.
It sends Temora through to their first grand final appearance since 2019.
The club played in the first seven leaguetag grand finals, winning in 2009 and 2010, but have fallen short against Brothers in their last five attempts.
It's far from a positive record but McCrone knows she's got a very different team this time around.
"We've got a lot of new blood since those grand finals so I'm hoping we've got enough to change that around," she said.
"I think we've done the hard work so we will put that in the back of our mind for now."
Meanwhile after missing out on making the grand final for the first time in 10 seasons in 2020 Brothers have one last chance to set their impressive record straight.
Brothers have won eight of the 13 grand finals played in the competition's history but need to get past crosstown rivals Kangaroos to return to the biggest stage.
Kangaroos are yet to get the better of Brothers this season but come into the preliminary final off a 24-12 win over Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Bouncing back from a loss to Temora to start their finals campaign, Kangaroos started well against Albury.
They never trailed in the clash after an in-form Lauren Jolliffe opened the scoring while Molly Antone finished with half her team's point with a try and four goals.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
