Temora goes straight through to leaguetag grand final

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:42am, first published 4:30am
Courtney McCrone tries to avoid the Brothers defence as Temora secured their place in the Group Nine leaguetag grand final with a win at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Another big defensive effort ensured Temora progressed straight through to the Group Nine leaguetag grand final.

