Wagga set for a hat trick of wet summers

Wagga is headed for its third wet summer in as many years after a La Nina was declared earlier on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology announced the climate driver's return on Tuesday and Wagga-based SES Southern Zone operation commander Ben Pickup said local residents can expect an increased risk of floods as a result.
"La Nina has started to form and we will start to see the impacts of that over the coming months," Commander Pickup said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We already have a number of climate drivers happening with the weather including the Indian Ocean Dipole and the Southern Annular Mode.
"All of these mean an increased chance of higher rainfall across southern and eastern Australia.
"As a result, there is a higher risk of flooding over the coming months."
August saw Wagga record well above average rainfall as the Murrumbidgee River experienced minor flooding that saw residents evacuated and roads closed.
Mr Pickup said the flood risk this summer is very similar to the last couple of years.
As the region prepares for several more months of wet conditions, he has advised residents to be mindful of the weather and flood warnings.
"I'd encourage residents to know their flood risk," Mr Pickup said.
"If you live near a river, creek or on a flood plain, know your risk and what you will do in the event of an emergency.
"Make sure you have an up to date emergency plan and kit.
"Now is the time to prepare, and please follow the information and advice provided by the SES."
The wet weather has also played havoc with outdoor professions like the gardening trade in recent weeks.
Steve Ween is the owner of Wagga gardening business Crow Mow and said the August rains proved quite challenging to work around.
Mr Ween has experienced high demand of late and said despite the fact grass is not growing as fast right now, the wet weather has made it hard finding any suitable weather to cut it at all.
"You can't even put down a light lawnmower or a push mower onto a soggy lawn because it just rips it up," he said.
While the business fortunately has a battery mower which works better in those conditions, he said even that has not always been suitable.
"There's been some days we've had to say we can't even put the electric mower on the lawn because it's too waterlogged," he said.
Mr Ween said aside from the unusually wet weather, the industry is used to dealing with seasonal weather.
"We work hard in the spring and summer because that's the growing season and we know we're going to be flat out," he said.
"Once the soil temperature drops below a certain level, the grass goes dormant, which decreases our mowing frequency."
Looking ahead, the bureau's head of long-range forecasts, Dr Andrew Watkins, said the three-month climate outlook shows a high chance of above average rainfall for the Riverina.
Dr Watkins said while La Nina criteria have been met, most models forecast this one to be weak to moderate in strength, likely to peak during spring and ease during summer.
He said La Nina, combined with the positive IOD and Southern Annular Mode are pushing the climate towards a wetter phase, shaping our outlook for the coming months with a more than 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall for many parts of the eastern half of Australia.
The bureau is encouraging communities to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the bureau's website and BOM Weather app.
For more information about our climate outlook and La Nina visit the bureau's website: http://www.bom.gov.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.