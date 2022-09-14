The Daily Advertiser

Wagga set for a hat trick of wet summers

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 14 2022 - 11:00am
Southern Zone SES operation commander Ben Pickup said Wagga residents can expect an increased chance of floods over the summer as La Nina is declared. He is pictured at Wagga Beach on Wednesday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga is headed for its third wet summer in as many years after a La Nina was declared earlier on Tuesday.

