A driver was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the Olympic Highway near The Rock early on Sunday morning.
Uranquinty RFS, NSW Police and Ambulance were called to the crash around 4am on Sunday on the highway at Burke's Creek between Uranquinty and The Rock.
A male in his 20's was found out of his vehicle and treated on site by paramedics before being transported to Wagga Base Hospital suffering head pain.
A Uranquinty Rural Fire Service spokesperson said the local brigade was called to the scene as a precaution for possible fire suppression.
RFS members reportedly contained a small oil leak and provided fire protection until the car was recovered from behind the highway's guard rail and eventually towed away.
The highway's southbound lane was closed for the duration of the incident, with emergency services leaving the scene at 6.15am and traffic resuming as normal in both directions.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
