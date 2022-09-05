South Wagga have made the Pascoe Cup finals for the first time in the club's 21 year history but coach Andy Heller knows the job isn't done yet.
The Warriors confirmed their place with a 4-0 win over Cootamundra on Sunday but now face a bigger task as they look to keep their season alive against Leeton United.
"If anything, I think we've probably under-performed this season, so we're very happy to be in finals but it isn't more than what we set out for at the start of the season," Heller said.
The team has struggled to field their best eleven all season due to injury and player unavailability.
Heller expects the finals series to be no different but heralded second grade players who have helped uplift the team all year.
"We can't be too concerned because they've been getting the points and the results every other game, so why can't they do it against the top teams?" he said.
After finishing second last on the ladder last season, Heller believes the team has a lot to prove.
"I think we are genuinely considered to be the underdogs, especially against the previous grand final winners," Heller said.
"We've had good support all season and the team has good camaraderie around the group all season, so I expect we'll have a good crowd up."
South Wagga will play Leeton this weekend in the Pascoe Cup minor semi final.
