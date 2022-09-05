The Daily Advertiser

Truck crash east of Hay closes Sturt Highway in both directions overnight

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
The overnight fire completely destroyed the truck's prime mover and front trailer. Picture supplied

A major truck fire has closed the Sturt Highway in both directions overnight 10km east of Hay.

