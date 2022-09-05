Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing Thurgoona man.
Gary Jordon, 60, was last seen at a care facility on Ava Avenue, Thurgoona, about 10.30am on Sunday.
Advertisement
After failing to return, Murray River Police District officers started to make inquiries to locate him.
"Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to Gary living with an illness which requires medication," a police spokesperson said.
In other news:
Mr Jordon is described as Caucasian, about 182 centimetres tall, medium build, with grey hair and a grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a blue jumper with a black shirt underneath, black tracksuit pants and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about Mr Jordon's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.