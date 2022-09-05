THE enormity of Saturday's Farrer League grand final is certainly not lost on Marrar's Jenkins brothers.
Jed and Fletcher Jenkins will be one of four sets of brothers that do battle in Saturday's decider at Robertson Oval between Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Advertisement
The Jenkins and Reynolds brothers will run out for Marrar and be joined by the Budds and Cools at TRYC.
It will be the Jenkins brothers' first senior grand final together after previously sharing success at under 17 level.
Jed, 23, is one of just four Marrar players that played in both the 2017 and 2018 premierships that will be out there on Saturday.
While Marrar's most recent premiership was only four years ago, Jed says he's learnt a lot in that time.
"(The experience) helps a little bit. I was younger back then so I kind of took it for granted. And now this year, I really want to actually win it," Jed said.
"I took it for granted, I was 18, 19, then and just took it for granted. The after parties and everything, that's the best thing about it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Jed played in defence in his past two premiership wins but is now a starting on-baller in Marrar's team.
While he's enjoying that role, he has also enjoyed playing alongside his younger brother this year.
"It's been real good," Jed said.
"He's stepped up big time this year. He's pulled his finger out and stepped up big time, which is good."
Fletcher grabbed his opportunity at senior level this year at Marrar with both hands. He's now cemented his spot in the Bombers' backline and cannot wait for the big stage on Saturday.
"This is my first senior grand final. I'm feeling pumped. I'm trying to keep it cool in the lead-up to it," he said.
"I'm excited to play with Jed, and a few other boys like the Reynolds boys, Jack and Harry. We've come through juniors with them so looking forward to that.
"I've loved playing alongside Jed this year. We played all our 17s together and that. When you're on the field, you just recognise your brother's voice over everyone's elses. It's been good.
"He and Jack Reynolds have been good when they swap there in the backline. They give us a lot of drive. They're different players but also offer similar attributes, which is good."
Advertisement
Fletcher is happy to have cemented his spot in Shane Lenon's side and puts his improvement down to commitment.
"I'm happy I've cemented my spot," he said.
"It's probably taken my game to another level this year. Just committing a lot more, which has been good."
It's a family affair for the Jenkins at Marrar and it doesn't stop with the boys.
Father Paul, a reserve grade premiership player at Marrar in 1995, will be sitting alongside Lenon on the bench as selector, while mother Lynn was the Bombers' nominee for Farrer League Volunteer of the Year this season in recognition of the power of work she performs.
Advertisement
Fletcher, who will turn 21 next week, says pulling on the red and black in a grand final makes it even more special.
"It means a lot to play in one at a club like Marrar, which Dad's had a lot to do with," he said.
"Dad started the 17s so that also plays into it a lot. It wouldn't mean as much probably if I was playing for any other club."
Jed knows nothing will come easy against TRYC.
"I'm confident we can get up. It will be a good fight though," he said.
"The Rock played well on the weekend so it will be a real good contest."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.