Lake Albert are not backing away from a crack at undefeated ladder leaders Hanwood in this Sunday's Pascoe Cup major semi-final.
A 9-0 win over Henwood Park at Rawlings Park on Sunday moved Lake Albert into second position and earned them first crack at Hanwood in the opening round of finals.
The Sharks were never troubled in their 9-0 win over their cross-park rivals with six different players finding the back of the net, including captain Ben Angel for the first time this season.
Lake Albert needed to win to be a chance of moving into second place and co-coach Chris Ayton believes his team's performance reflected that.
"Yeah, 9-0, our boys knew we had to come out and win so that's definitely a win," Ayton said.
"I think the boys were just going from the whistle, they knew what it meant to them so they've turned up and basically put them to the sword.
"There was probably a patch of 20 or 30 minutes in that first half there where just that final pass was a little bit long. Once they tidied that up, the goals just started dropping."
While Lake Albert boast a good record against a couple of their top four rivals, they are yet to get near Hanwood, going down 2-0 and 6-0 and their two encounters this season.
Ayton however is not intimidated of taking on the might of Hanwood and believes they can more than match their Griffith opponents, going as far to question their recent form.
"We should be pretty much at full-strength so we'll see how we go," he said.
"I don't want to give them too much motivation but they've had a few draws and a few iffy results lately so you never know.
"But they're a quality side and you've got to be at your best to beat them but I'd like to think with our full-strength squad we're the same."
Ayton reaffirmed what he said during last week that he believes Lake Albert deserved the second-placed finish.
"I think to be fair that's where we deserve to sit," he said.
"Like we said last week, besides those Tumut games, we've beaten Leeton once, we've had a draw with them, we drew with South Wagga, so of those guys that are in the top four we deserve to be second."
While Leeton United were disappointed to lose second spot in the final round with their 1-1 draw with Hanwood, co-coach Ross Morgan believes it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.
"We've had a couple of hard games against South Wagga, we've had two draws, so if we take that performance into our next game, I'm confident we can be in the finals the week after," Morgan said.
"It's been a stop-start season so it will be good to get a couple of games on the bounce."
