Leeton United and Hanwood play out 1-1 draw in much-anticipated Pascoe Cup rematch

MM
By Matt Malone
September 4 2022 - 9:45am
Hanwood's Daniel Johnson (right) celebrates his goal with Chaise Donetto in the Pascoe Cup game against Leeton United at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

LEETON United will be forced to defend their Pascoe Cup title from third spot despite claiming a 1-1 draw with minor premiers Hanwood on Sunday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

