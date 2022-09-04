Turvey Park's fantastic season came to a close on Sunday following a brutal semi-final loss to Coolamon by 16-points.
Although disappointed not to get the win, Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was still proud of the fight his young side showed on the big stage.
"Things went against us there in that first quarter, and I think we were at one stage down six goals to one," Mazzocchi said.
"But we just ground our way back into the contest, Cal Dooley and these guys they lifted really well through the middle.
"It was good they fought on, but just a couple of things went against us.
"But that's footy and probably at the end of the day I think we had as many scoring shots if not more, so maybe we didn't take our opportunities.
"But really proud of how they went today and all season."
Inaccuracy cost the Bulldogs against the Hoppers after kicking 9.17 in what were perfect conditions at Narrandera Sportsground.
"We did have some set shots that we missed, but a lot of it was Coolamon," Mazzocchi said.
"They were really good with their pressure and we were taking a lot of our shots wide or on the run under pressure, so that definitely contributed.
"Coolamon were fantastic today, so they certainly deserved the win."
After winning their first final in 12 years last week against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Mazzocchi has already highlighted what his side needs to be able to take the next step in season 2023.
"We will target a bit of height," he said.
"Not having Shauny Allan in the ruck this year really hurt us because Rhett Weidemann ideally would play either key position back or key position forward for us.
"Josh Ashcroft is the same and would play key position back for us, so we really need to target a ruckman and get one into the side.
"Then just that class that older body, we have got a lot of those young footballers we probably just need that older bodied midfielder the hard, tough midfielder that can help out with the grunt work.
"Dooley is great but he needs some more support around him."
Corey Baxter finished with three goals for the Bulldogs while Cal Dooley, Luke Fellows, Luke Mazzocchi and Ethan Weidemann were terrific through the midfield for Turvey Park.
