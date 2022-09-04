The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi was proud of his side's fight during their semi-final loss to Coolamon by 16-points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 4 2022 - 12:00pm
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi has been left feeling proud of how his side fought the game out against the Hoppers. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park's fantastic season came to a close on Sunday following a brutal semi-final loss to Coolamon by 16-points.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

