Big injury worry for Young after defeat

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
Tyler Cornish scores the first of his two tries in Young's 28-26 loss to Gundagai in the major semi-final at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

A knee injury to dynamic fullback Nic Hall only added salt into Young's wound after just falling short of securing their place in the Group Nine grand final for the first time in 24 years.

