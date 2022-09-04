Big injury worry for Young after defeat

A knee injury to dynamic fullback Nic Hall only added salt into Young's wound after just falling short of securing their place in the Group Nine grand final for the first time in 24 years.
Hall had to be carried off the field after suffering the issue after going close to scoring a try that likely would have levelled the scoreline with seven minutes left.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish is hoping the damage isn't too bad as they look to regroup from the 28-26 loss to Gundagai when they tackle Tumut at Equex Centre in the preliminary final on Sunday.
"He's massive for us and has that individual brilliance, that X factor and will be hard to replace but we don't know how bad it is," Cornish said.
While the Cherrypickers showed plenty of fight to come back from 28-12 down midway through the second half, Cornish was left to rue plenty of mistakes that gave Gundagai opportunity after opportunity to score.
"We were our own worst enemies," Cornish said.
"Talk about losing ourselves a game as we just came out in that second half and defended for 20 minutes.
"We just do dumb things at dumb times like getting a roll on a there's an intercept ball, we get another roll on and there's a forward pass. It's just the simplest things that make it hard on ourselves.
"We know when we get down there we can score points but we just need to fix up those small things as you can't defend against a side like that all game."
He's also looking to adapt better with a couple of 'effort plays' that could have prevented Nathan Rose scoring from his own kick.
"I know we are good enough, we just have to put on that 80-minute performance," Cornish said.
Hall is not Young's only injury concern for the Blues clash as Aaron Slater also had limited involvement while Jake Veney was a late withdrawal due to illness.
Tumut scored a 24-14 win over Young when they last met at Twickenham six weeks ago and come into the clash off two finals wins.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
