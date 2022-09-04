Coolamon have surged ahead late with four final quarter goals guiding them to a 16-point victory against Turvey Park in the first semi-final at Narrandera Sportsground.
The Hoppers kicked six goals to one in a dominant opening term, but had to fend off a mighty comeback from the Bulldogs to record the 13.9 (87) to 9.17 (71) victory.
Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll was pleased with the win, but admitted his boys had to work hard to fend off the resilient Bulldogs.
"It was a fantastic effort from the boys I thought," Carroll said.
"Their teamwork and their playing for each other and the brand of footy that we played in that first half was good.
"But credit to Turvey Park as they just kept coming, they are a good team and we had to really dig deep.
"These boys have got a lot of fight in them and they just keep fighting when things get tough."
The Hoppers jumped out of the blocks hot kicking the opening four goals of the game with Corey Baxter the lone goal kicker for the Bulldogs while Will Graetz kicked two for the Hoppers.
The Hoppers went into quarter time with a comfortable 26-point lead although the Bulldogs had a few opportunities, but weren't able to make the most of them.
Baxter had his second early in the second quarter for the Bulldogs and after Baxter Wallett got his first of the afternoon, the margin was only 10-points.
However the Hoppers rallied late with goals to Jake Barrett and Hayden Bradley extending the margin back out to four goals at halftime.
The Bulldogs continued their surge in the second half and they absolutely dominated the third quarter kicking three goals to none.
Luke Fellows calmly slotted a goal after the three-quarter-time siren and the Bulldogs were within a kick.
With momentum firmly against them, it was the Hoppers who surged ahead early in the last.
Allister Clarke gave the Hoppers breathing room before goals to Josh Buchanan and Cooper McKelvie extended the lead for Coolamon.
When Clarke kicked his second of the quarter the margin was 29 and the Hoppers were home.
The Bulldogs continued to fight to the final siren with late goals to Angus Curry and Lachlan Leary reward for a good day's effort, but it wasn't enough as the Hoppers set up a preliminary final clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The final term from the Hoppers was a far better performance than what they produced in last weeks qualifying final loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong with Carroll admitting they had learnt a lot from that contest against the Lions.
"Every game you play you learn," he said
"We learnt a fair bit under pressure (last week) and it's probably the only way to learn is to play games under pressure against quality opposition.
"We've played three hard games in a row and I feel like we are getting better each week and we are learning things every week also.
"(Last week) we weren't brave and we went away from how we play and we fixed it up today which was pleasing."
The belief within the Coolamon team has been a key focus for Carroll over the past few weeks, with the Hoppers ability to fight out tough games against quality opposition only adding to their confidence.
"I think we are improving and getting better and our belief is not only increasing in the way we play," Carroll said.
"But our belief in each other and the trust and the fight, that is three pretty good values to have in a team and it's improving every week."
With momentum firmly against them in the third-quarter the Hoppers needed to make a change with Josh Buchanan thrown into the ruck with the young defender having an immediate impact.
"We tried Buch there earlier in the year, so he has probably played four or five games in the ruck," Carroll said.
"He is obviously great at centre-half-back as well, but we thought we needed something in there.
"But young Will McGowan and Matty McGowand and Will Graetz did a great job up to that point and Joshy Buchanan was really good in that last quarter for sure.
Clarke, Jeremy Sykes and Jerry Maslin were also terrific in the middle of the ground for the Hoppers with Carroll saying it was a complete team performance.
"It was a really good team effort and we had no passengers out there today," he said.
"That's the way it has got to be in finals as it's tough footy and it's not easy.
"It's only the best teams left and there is only three now and you have got to play to the best of your ability for four quarters to win games like that.
"You have got to have a team effort and you have got to have 22 contributors and that's what it was today."
Full time
Coolamon 6.1 9.4 9.5 13.9 (87)
Turvey Park 1.5 4.10 7.13 9.17 (71)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Barrett 3, H.Bradley 2, A.Clarke 2, W.Graetz 2, J.Buchanan 1, J.Redfern 1, B.Glyde 1, C.Mckelvie 1; Turvey Park: C.Baxter 3, B.Wallett 2, E.Weidemann 1, L.Fellows 1, A.Curry 1, L.Leary 1
BEST: Coolamon: A.Clarke, J.Sykes, N.Buchanan, J.Buchanan, J.Maslin, J.Redfern; Turvey Park Bulldogs: C.Dooley, L.Fellows, L.Mazzocchi, W.O'Connor, J.Ashcroft, E.Weidemann
