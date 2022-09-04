The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon have come home strong to defeat a valiant Turvey Park by 16-points and set up a clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park in next Sunday's preliminary final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 4 2022 - 9:59am
Coolamon's Braeden Glyde celebrates a goal by Hayden Bradley during the Hoppers 16-point semi-final win against Turvey Park. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon have surged ahead late with four final quarter goals guiding them to a 16-point victory against Turvey Park in the first semi-final at Narrandera Sportsground.

