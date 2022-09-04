The Daily Advertiser

Popular Wagga fundraiser Relay for Life calling for more registrations as preparations ramp up

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
Allison (7) and Rosalie (5) Nicholas meet Dougal Bear and Alan Pottie at a po-up Relay for Life stall in Wagga Marketplace on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Wagga's premier charity event Relay for Life is now just a month away and organisers were out this weekend raising funds and calling for more people to take part.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

