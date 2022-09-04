Wagga's premier charity event Relay for Life is now just a month away and organisers were out this weekend raising funds and calling for more people to take part.
Forced online during COVID, the annual event is Wagga's Cancer Council group's biggest fundraiser and Relay for Life chairperson Alan Pottie encouraged people to get involved.
"The more registrations we get, the better," Mr Pottie said.
"It also makes it a more fun event."
At present about 10 teams have registered, but many more are expected to sign up in the coming weeks.
"We've had up to 80 teams in past years," Mr Pottie said.
The event will return to Conolly Oval at Jubilee Park next month, and will run from Friday October 7 to Saturday October 8.
Aside from the relay, there will be a range of other events including chariot races and egg and spoon races.
Live music and food and drink vendors will also be operating during the event.
To register, go to www.relayforlife.org.au/event/wagga-wagga-2022
"If people would rather book over the phone or in person, they can contact the local Cancer Council office [on 6937 2600]," Mr Pottie said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
