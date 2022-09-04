The Business NSW Murray Riverina group has welcomed moves by the federal government to "unlock" new sections of the region's workforce by offering free training and allowing pensioners to earn more from work.
The group also called on the government to start delivering on the 36 initiatives developed at its National Jobs and Skills Summit last week.
"With the Summit done, now is the time to implement meaningful policy measures to address the challenges facing the Australian economy and the health of our business sector," said Business NSW Murray Riverina Regional Director Anthony McFarlane said.
Mr McFarlane said business owners would welcome measures to increase the permanent migration cap from 160,000 to 195,000, a $36.1 million boost to clear visa backlogs and relaxing work restrictions on international students.
"We simply do not have the workers to meet the needs of our businesses in the Murray Riverina and these coordinated measures are critical in ensuring we are on the front foot when it comes to attracting talent to our shores," Mr McFarlane said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the two-day summit at Parliament House had allowed businesses, unions, civil leaders, people with disabilities, Indigenous Australians, and long-term unemployed to "engage collaboratively and in a positive way".
Mr McFarlane said the job summit's $1.1 billion agreement between the federal and state governments for an extra 180,000 fee-free TAFE places was "just what the doctor ordered" given 9 out of 10 businesses were facing worker shortages.
"It's also great to see the Prime Minister respond to advocacy from Business NSW to allow pensioners to increase their earnings from paid work without losing any of their pension," Mr McFarlane said.
"There is detail to work through here, but this is a ready made workforce who are ready and willing to lend a hand in the short to medium term across so many industries."
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
