Charles Sturt University will play North Wagga in this year's Farrer League A grade grand final following a terrific 52-44 win over Temora in the preliminary final.
Bushsows coach Kirsty Lowe was thrilled with the result and said that her side knew they could defeat the Kangaroos despite going down in their previous two meetings throughout the regular season.
"We are very excited and very happy with the result," Lowe said.
"We definitely went in confident that we were able to do it even though we hadn't beaten them at all this year in our two meetings.
"But we still had the confidence to be able to do it.
"We have been trying to establish the ability to stay calm and putting that pressure on for a continuous four quarters, because sometimes we have had a few roller coaster games.
"But to maintain that for the four quarters has been one of our goals and we were able to do it successfully yesterday."
During the week Bushsows rising star Amy Belfanti highlighted the importance of getting the basics right against the Kangaroos with Lowe saying it was a key reason behind their victory.
"Our passes were spot on and we worked together," she said.
"We reset to open up further down the court and we were just smarter with our thinking, our netball smarts.
"Just being able to throw to a free player and making sure we were passing it into the open space and working together as a unit and creating space for each other to come into."
The win sets up a rematch of the qualifying final where the Saints ran away with the win in the fourth quarter with Lowe hoping they can turn the result around in the grand final.
"We are definitely hoping that we can," she said.
"We have got the confidence to be able to do it and we have beaten them before.
"It's always a close contest with North Wagga and I think we were even with them before it blew out a little in the last quarter in that qualifying final.
"So we definitely know that we can stay with them and I think if we just play like we played on Saturday there's nothing to stop us."
The Bushsows will also enter the grand final in a run of form after edging past Coleambally in the semi-final last week in extra time before eliminating the Kangaroos on Saturday.
"I think we have hit our stride at the right time of season," Lowe said.
"It's all just coming together for us now and just the keenness and the enthusiasm and the hunger has just been building and building.
"Last week I think it really showed them that they have what it takes in any situation to be able to pull through from it."
The Bushsows will also be riding into the grand final with a lot of supporters behind them, with a decent crowd cheering CSU on in their win against the Kangaroos.
"We had such a great support system from the whole club," Lowe said.
"As soon as the ressies boys won their game they were straight over supporting us.
"C grade, B grade, A res they were all there supporting us and it's such a big thing for the club to get around each other.
"Because sometimes our parents can't be there or relatives because of distance, but getting around each other as a club was pretty special.
"I'm really hoping that continues into next week for the grand final."
