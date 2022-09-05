The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University will face North Wagga in the Farrer League A grade grand final following a terrific win against Temora

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 5 2022 - 4:30am
Charles Sturt University have won through to the Farrer League A grade grand final following a 52-44 win over Temora. Picture from CSU Bushsows

Charles Sturt University will play North Wagga in this year's Farrer League A grade grand final following a terrific 52-44 win over Temora in the preliminary final.

