Wagga City Wanderers have slipped outside the CPL top four after a loss to the ladder leaders at home on Saturday.
Tuggeranong United proved far too good for the Wanderers in a 6-1 victory at Gissing Oval.
The loss, combined with other results not going in their favour, saw the Wanderers slip to sixth with one round remaining.
Tuggeranong did the damage early on Saturday, scoring four goals by half-time.
John Hajdu had a brace by the 22nd minute, while Sam Walker and Patrick Hislop also got in on the action.
Morris Kadjola got one back for the Wanderers in the 51st minute before Mark Richards came on and scored twice within three minutes to put Tuggeranong 6-1 ahead.
The Wanderers are one of three clubs that sit on 28 points, but sit at the bottom of the trio in sixth due to goal difference.
The Wanderers play the fifth-placed Brindabella at home this Saturday, while the fourth-placed White Eagles play Tuggeranong.
