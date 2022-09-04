The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers will need to win their final round clash with Brindabella to make finals

MM
By Matt Malone
September 4 2022 - 10:45am
Morris Kadzola scored Wagga City Wanderers' sole goal in the loss to Tuggeranong United on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Wanderers have slipped outside the CPL top four after a loss to the ladder leaders at home on Saturday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

