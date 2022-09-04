NSW Police have applied for an order to collect potential evidence in the case of an alleged murder at Ashmont last month.
Craig Russell Miles, 49, of Ashmont was last month charged with the murder of a another man, 52, on August 11.
Mr Miles, who was arrested near his home on Adams Street where the alleged victim was found, has yet to enter a plea and remains in custody.
A solicitor represented Mr Miles in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday last week and he was not required to appear in person.
Mr Miles' solicitor said she understood the order related to material that police had already collected and now sought legal permission to potentially use the material as evidence in prosecuting the murder charge.
Mr Miles' solicitor sought a three-week adjournment for the forensic order.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking granted the adjournment.
The forensic order matter is due to return to Wagga Local Court on September 21.
Mr Miles's murder charge is due to return to Wagga Local Court on on October 12.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
