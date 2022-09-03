Griffith left to rue start as fightback falls short

It was a case of so near yet so far for Griffith.
In their first grand final appearance since winning the 2014 decider, the second half comeback from the Blacks just ran out of time.
Advertisement
When captain Blake Theunissen crashed over in the dying stages, Griffith had one last chance of causing an upset.
However despite having a one-man advantage they couldn't retain possession.
Wagga City led 13-0 at half-time, and extended their advantage to 17 points early in the second half.
Despite having things stacked against them, coach Chris McGregor was proud of the fight his team showed.
"We just gave them too much ball in that first half," McGregor said.
"In the second half it was the same as what we've done all year - we just kept fighting for each other, the boy kept stepping up and we took it down to the wire.
"I can't be prouder as a coach of every single one of them for the effort.
"And not just the effort today as we travel more than anyone else but every week we just keep standing up."
READ MORE
Griffith looked to be getting on top midway through the second half but were denied centimetres from the try line.
If they have managed to get over anything could have happened but getting within five points in the finish does little to take away the pain of grand final defeat.
"It doesn't feel good losing any grand final," McGregor said.
"Unfortunately that is the way it is, they were the better side on the day as we just gave them too much ball in that first half.
"There's a good bunch of blokes here and if they stick together I'm sure they will create great things together."
Things couldn't have got off to a worse start for Griffith with five-eighth, and joint Bill Castle Medal winner, Daniel Bozic going down with a serious knee injury in the first three minutes.
It meant Vaea Mateo, who wasn't expected to play after picking up a rib problem in the win over Waratahs last week, played plenty of minutes.
Advertisement
He scored Griffith's first try and McGregor was impressed with his impact.
"He played really well Vaea and stood up," he said.
"All the boys stood up but losing Boz, who has done his knee unfortunately for this time of year, was tough."
The 20-15 loss ensured the Blacks went home empty handed.
They qualified three of their four grades in the preliminary finals at Exies Oval last Saturday, with just the women missing out.
McGregor knows it is something for the club to be proud of despite losing to Wagga City in each of the three men's grades.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.