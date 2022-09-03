Plenty to love about September

How good is this time of year.
The September sun is shining, the days are getting longer and footy finals fever is in the air.
It's also the time of year which reminds us that sport is such an important social fabric of communities.
So, after the chaos of COVID-19 and the disruption it caused to sporting competitions, it's so good to see big crowds back at finals footy.
There was a huge crowd at the Southern Inland Rugby Union grand finals, which were held under sunny skies at Wagga's Conolly Park yesterday.
It was the first time a normal grand final had been played since 2019 and, as Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan said, it was an exciting time after two pandemic-interrupted years.
"I think community sport's had a pretty tough few years off the back of COVID," Heffernan said.
"And people are keen to get out and support their clubs and support the players as much as they can."
It's a scene that will be replicated at sports grounds across the Riverina in coming weeks as the other competitions across different codes crown 2022 premiers.
The emotions of a grand final are as high as they are varied - from the jubilation of victory to the heartache of defeat.
But whether it's a case of celebrations or commiserations, one thing is clear - community sport is the winner.
Wagga's winter was, surprisingly, drier than average despite us enduring what seemed to be never-ending grey and showery days.
What isn't a surprise is that the lingering wet weather has played havoc with our roads.
Earlier in the week, we revealed that more than 1350 potholes have been fixed on state-managed roads in the Wagga region since February, with 4800 patched across the Riverina in that time.
Wagga City Council has also responded to almost 600 pothole requests on its road network.
In Oura, residents have called for eroded flood evacuation routes with pond-like potholes to be fixed.
We've heard plenty of reports of pothole-ridden roads across the region and are keen to know the true extent of the problem.
What do you think is worst stretch of road for potholes? Please let us know via a reply email.
All the best for the week ahead,
Andrew Pearson - acting editor.
