Steven Tracey was pleased a judgement call that led to Griffith's first try didn't cost Wagga City a premiership as a completed a career goal.
In his third Southern premiership, to go alongside one in Group Nine, and fifth grand final Tracey took out the Rivcoll Old Boys Medal after being judged best in Saturday's win.
"I've dreamt of this award since under 17s. I really wanted to get best on ground in first grade and finally ticked that off the bucket list," Tracey said.
"I'm just stoked as they put the previous on us in the last 10 minutes, I was a bit nervous to be honest and credit to the Griffith boys they really turned up."
Tracey was electric at the back for Wagga City.
He believes the free-flowing style of the Boiled Lollies really complements his own game.
"We obviously crash it up through the middle but we are pretty free-flowing and we're at our best when we let the ball go as we've got speed on the outside and will just take any chance we get."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
