Temora make quick exit in finals return

Temora couldn't capitalise on their numerical advantage to extend their return to finals for at least another week.
The Dragons had an extra man after Lachlan Bristow was sent off with 27 minutes left to play at Nixon Park on Saturday.
They trailed by six points at the time and despite levelling things soon after that was the margin of defeat at the end of 80 minutes.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone believes the 24-18 loss will be a real learning moment for the side, especially with how to play against 12 men.
"It unfolded a bit like a dirty cloth nappy - shit went everywhere," McCrone said.
"We had our opportunities but didn't capitalise on them basically."
Temora hadn't played finals in 14 years but suffered six-point losses in both of their clashes against Young last week before being beaten by the Blues by the same scoreline.
McCrone is far from disappointed with what they've been able to achieve.
"From where we've come and where we are going our success from this year is not based on 80 minutes so we will be fine," he said.
"I'm really confident we will keep the same group together, hopefully add a few and we will keep scaring teams."
McCrone was at the centre of Bristow's send off after the pair were left on the ground well behind play.
The former NRL player was able to play out the rest of the game after Bristow kicked out at him.
"It is what it is," McCrone said.
"Poor old Lachie plays on the border line. I've played him three times (this year) and he's on the border line and they've blurred that border line so he could have gone either way with it."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
