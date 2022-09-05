The Rock-Yerong Creek forward Todd Hannam will be at the centre of conversation around the Magpies' selection table this week.
Hannam missed Saturday's 49-point preliminary final win over East Wagga-Kooringal with precautionary soreness as he prepares for his mid-week wedding this week.
Hannam will marry his long-time partner in the Hunter Valley on Wednesday with a couple of his Magpies team mates to be in attendance.
The Magpies say all will be back on deck for training on Thursday night in an unusual interruption to the standard grand final preparation.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken conceded selection will be difficult this week.
"We'll assess it as it goes," Aiken said.
"Todd's got his wedding this week so we'll let him concentrate on that.
"To be honest, I won't lie to you, we're going to have a tough call. Someone may miss out, it may still be Todd, but that's what Rusty (Heath Russell) and I are there for, hopefully we make the right decision.
"If we don't, we'll live and die by our own sword. It's not a bad problem to have."
TRYC veteran David Pieper came into the team on Saturday as he made his return from a quad injury and got through.
The Magpies' decision to sit Hannam out was twofold. He pulled up sore from the first semi-final win over North Wagga and they did not want to put him at further risk with his wedding only days away.
"He was pretty sore. He copped a pretty decent knock. But if he wasn't getting married, he would have played today," Aiken said.
"The soreness that he's got, if he got hit again, he may not have got married so we weighed that up, and it was no disrespect to East Wagga and that, or the blokes they had out, it was looking after him.
"Footy's an important part of people's lives but it's not the be-all end-all, he's getting married to his wife, we don't want him turning up half bent over or being pushed along in a wheelchair.
"The injury he copped, he copped one up the guts, he was a bit sore but he'll be right. He's pretty tough and he played the rest of the game last week."
It will now leave Aiken and Russell having to drop someone should they decide to bring Hannam back in.
Hannam has kicked 18 goals and been in the Magpies' best on eight occasions from his 16 games this year.
"The problem is, most of the boys, if not all of them, played their role (on Saturday)," Aiken said.
"We had a few blokes on the chopping block and we stuck it to them, we said, look, it could be you and they all played well. It's not a bad problem to have. That's footy."
TRYC will take on Marrar in Saturday's grand final at Robertson Oval. The two teams have enjoyed one win apiece over the other going into the all-important decider.
"The games were similar. We had the ascendancy in the first round, they got us back on the second round," Aiken said.
"It is one-all, they've got the runs on the board and they're going to be fresher but we'll try and freshen the boys up as much as we can this week.
"You don't get many opportunities to play in a grand final, I'm not saying they won't be sore but we'll crack in, have a go, but we need to finish our opportunities, especially against Marrar because we can't leave them in the game if we get that opportunity.
"It's so important and they'll probably be thinking the same way."
