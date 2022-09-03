Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Brett Somerville has admitted that his side were beaten by a much better team after going down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 43-points.
The Demons kicked the opening goal of the game however were beaten from that point on as the Lions outworked Collingullie throughout the afternoon.
"We were well beaten in every facet of the game," Somerville said.
"They were good around the contests and they had run going forward.
"All of their big boys played really well and our guys just couldn't get into the game at all."
The loss could also prove to be a costly one for the Demons after co-coach Nick Perryman left the ground in the second quarter with a suspected broken arm.
"It sounds like it, but it's not confirmed," Somerville said.
"But it doesn't look great which is disappointing obviously for him and us."
Harry Radley returned to the Demons side for his first game since round 16 and continued to battle all day down back for Collingullie.
"Harry was probably our best player," Somerville said.
"He challenged against bigger boys constantly including George (Alexander), Dan Foley and (Jacob) Olsson as well.
"He just keeps competing which is brilliant."
Radley wasn't the only defender who continued to battle on for the Demons with Joe Perryman, Tom Crakanthorp, Dan Frawley and James Pope all among Collingullie's best.
"Our back six were just under pressure," Somerville said.
"It wasn't as though they weren't doing the right thing, but eventually if good footy keeps coming in you can't do anything about it."
A preliminary final against either Coolamon or Turvey Park awaits the Demons next Sunday with Somerville saying his side will take a lot of lessons out of the loss.
"I think we have just got to get back to what we do well," he said.
"Having pressure on the footy and pressure on the man and not just get too overawed by the occasion.
"I think coming out here on a big stage and we are a reasonably young side, you probably can't expect a heap from them.
"Hopefully they are better for the run and we will turn that into some positives that we can take into next week.
"Coolamon or Turvey is going to be a tough match either way."
Andrew Clifford and Blake Harper both kicked two goals for the Demons while Sam Stening and Ed Perryman kicked one apiece.
