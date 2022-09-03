Tumut hangs tough after Bristow send off to set up preliminary final

Tumut put in a gutsy showing to keep their season alive despite co-coach Lachlan Bristow being sent off.
Bristow was given his marching orders for kicking out at Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone when both players were wrestling on the ground with 27 minutes remaining in the clash at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
While the Blues held tough to win to take a 24-18 win through to Sunday's preliminary final, what impact Bristow will be able to have on the rest of their season will be decided by the Group Nine judiciary.
However fellow co-coach Zac Masters was thrilled with how the Blues reacted to the situation to hold on.
"It was a massive effort from our boys and I couldn't be prouder," Masters said.
"To hold them out and score another try to make sure we won was a really gutsy effort.
"It just shows the culture and the passion we have in the jumper."
READ MORE
Tumut had a six-point buffer when Bristow was sent off.
Temora levelled things soon after before Malik Aitken responded with his third try to put Tumut back in front.
The Dragons, buoyed by a vocal crowd, threw plenty at the Blues but their defence held strong.
Masters wasn't definitely pleased Temora didn't force things to extra time.
"We spoke at half-time that finals footy comes down to defence and especially down to 12 men we had to work pretty hard," he said.
"I know we were out on our feet and were hoping to God it didn't go to extra time but the boys managed to pull it together and hold them out."
There was little between the two sides for most of the clash.
In fact it went tit-for-tat as Bristow opened the scoring only for Hamish Starr to respond for Temora.
Aitken then scored his first try before Jock Ward capitalised on a penalty to level things again.
Advertisement
An Aitken run away try gave the lead heading into the break.
They kept in front until Jed Reardon scored just after Bristow's send off.
However Aitken delivered again.
Masters could not have been more impressed with his impact on the wing.
"Mal has been awesome all year and we couldn't ask for anything more from a young bloke than what he's given us with his effort and attitude towards training and playing every week," he said.
"He hadn't played wing all his life up until this year so he's done a massive job all year to be able to fill in there.
Advertisement
"He's learnt as much as he can, soaked in all in and it's starting to show now as he's obviously got a fair bit of X factor on that wing and has become a bit of a tryscorer for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.