Big crowds were treated to a day of sunshine and high quality play as Conolly Rugby Complex hosted a 'normal' grand final for the first time since 2019.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan said it was exciting times after two pandemic-interrupted years.
"I think community sports had a pretty tough few years off the back of COVID," he said.
"And people are keen to get out and support their clubs and support the players as much as they can."
With Griffith playing in three or today's four games, Heffernan said the travelling club made a big effort to get supporters to the ground.
"They did a really good job of putting on some buses for both the players and the spectators which is a really good show of support by them to bring those people across for the day," he said.
Heffernan also said the quality of today's games made for a great spectacle for the people who came out to watch.
"The quality of the game is getting better and better and it's no secret that the women's game is growing quickly," he said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
