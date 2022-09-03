East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard was not going to offer up any excuses for his team's 'terrible' showing in Saturday's preliminary final.
The Hawks were blown away by a rampant The Rock-Yerong Creek team that went on to claim the preliminary final at Robertson Oval by 49 points.
It was back-to-back losses to finish the year for EWK, who started finals with a six-point win over TRYC but then bowed out after losses to Marrar (37 points) and the Magpies (49 points).
Hard did not sugar coat what he thought of Saturday's performance.
"Yeah it was terrible. The boys didn't give a yelp unfortunately," Hard said.
"To The Rock's credit, they out-ran us, out-worked us and capitalised on their opportunities.
"We were second to the footy and probably never in it, to be honest."
The Hawks were working hard to stay in the contest early but a goal to Jordan Prestage right before quarter-time was the moment Hard thought it was getting away on them.
"It was probably that last goal of the first quarter," he admitted.
"Three of their four goals were from direct turnovers, which hurt us, and then I thought if we could rectify that, I thought there was a slight breeze going to that end so we could come in at half-time even or close to, we could reset, but when you come in six goals down or seven goals down, whatever it was, not many sides are going to let you in from there."
The Hawks went into the preliminary final severely undermanned. Their captain, Brocke Argus, missed with a hamstring injury, while Nico Sedgwick and Nathan Scott also came out of the side for Saturday's preliminary final.
Josh Beets was also not an option due to unavailability.
Hard was not prepared to use injuries and unavailability as an excuse.
"We make no excuses," he said.
"We've got some sore bodies but evey club's got sore bodies when you get to the second last week of the year, everyone's sore.
"It's just how you get around it. No excuses there."
The Hawks showed signs of brilliance throughout the year but were constantly plagued by injuries.
While Argus, Sedgwick, Scott and Beets didn't play on Saturday, they lost the likes of Kieren McCarthy, Max Tiernan and Tom Pocock to season-ending injuries along the way.
Throw in Corey McCarthy's return to Holbrook on top of that.
"You look at your round one side, you've got your whole half-back line missing. We had two knee reconstructions. We could make all the excuses under the sun," Hard said.
"If we have the starting line-up that we had in round one then we're every chance but we had a bad year injury wise."
Hard will go around again next year, having re-signed for a sixth season as coach of EWK in 2023, but what lies ahead was the furthest thing from his mind after Saturday's exit.
"We'll worry about next year, next year. It's a long way away at the minute," he said.
