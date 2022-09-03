The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard disappointed in 'terrible' preliminary final performance

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal's Scott Burge tries to race away from The Rock-Yerong Creek's Liam Lupton in the preliminary final at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard was not going to offer up any excuses for his team's 'terrible' showing in Saturday's preliminary final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.